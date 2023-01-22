India Women's Hockey team dominated the Test Series in South Africa as they defeated South Africa 5-1, 7-0 and 4-0 in the first three games. Eyeing a clean sweep, India Women's Hockey Team will face South Africa on January 22, Saturday in the fourth and final match of the series. The fourth match of the India Women vs South Africa Women hockey Test series is currently ongoing at the University of Cape Town and the match has started from 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of India vs South Africa Women's Hockey Test series on any TV channel in India as there is no official broadcaster. But fans can get live streaming of India vs South Africa Women's Hockey Test series on SuperSport Schools app and website.

India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th Match, Hockey Test Series 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Watch today's fourth game between India and South Africa to see if India will sweep the series or if South Africa will get their first win. Watch the action LIVE on: For Apple users https://t.co/LLvVNMA3dz… For Android users https://t.co/9OeNZsFzqu… pic.twitter.com/ClDBSmR69z — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 22, 2023

