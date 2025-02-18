India women's hockey team will lock horns with Spain women's hockey team in their next game of the ongoing FIH Pro League 2024-25. This will be the third game for India and sixth for Spain. India women's hockey team lost their last game in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 in penalties against England. The IND-W vs ESP-W hockey match will be held in Kalinga Stadium, and start at 5:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, February 18. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of FIH Pro League 2024-25 and will provide live telecast viewing option of the IND-W vs ESP-W match on Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports 3. DD Sports will also have a live viewing option on TV for FIH Pro League 2024-25. For, online viewing options, fans can switch to the JioHotstar app and website to catch all live action of FIH Pro League 2024-25, which will need a subscription. India Women's Team Suffers 1-2 Shootout Defeat Against England in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25

India Women vs Spain Women Live:

Get ready for an action-packed day as the FIH Pro League 2024-25 heats up with three exciting matches today! 🏑 🕒 Match 1: England vs. Spain (Men’s) 🕒 Match 2: India vs. Spain (Women’s) 🕒 Match 3: India vs. Germany (Men’s) 📺 Watch it LIVE on JioCinema, Star Sports Select 2,… pic.twitter.com/BQxMewhuP3 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 18, 2025

