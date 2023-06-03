A horrific accident was witnessed by Odisha on Friday, June 2 at Balasore where three trains had a collision leading to a massive accident and several casualties. The death toll is currently nearing the 300 mark with hundreds injured. Indian Hockey Team, as a tribute to the victims of this unfortunate accident, donned black armbands and maintained a minute of silence for the victims. Odisha Train Accident: Indian Sports Fraternity Expresses Grief, Offers Condolences to Victims.

Indian Hockey Team Wears Black Armbands For Train Accident Victims

#FIHProLeague #INDvsGBR India wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for the people affected by the train accident in Odisha There’s also a minute’s silence at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre https://t.co/r7kInQaap3 pic.twitter.com/HyTACeXhoI — Dilip Unnikrishnan (@DilipUnnikrishn) June 3, 2023

