The Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony is set to take place in Birmingham as the epilogue of the success that was achieved in the competition that started on July 28. The event is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports will provide live telecast of the event. Fans can also watch live streaming of the same on the SonyLIV app and website.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)