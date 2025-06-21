India finished Day 1 with the match in their grasp, and will look to take control of the India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 1st Test 2025 when Day 2 resumes at Headingley in Leeds. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster. DD Sports will also live telecast the match, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. JioHotstar has the digital rights, so fans in India can watch the India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but to watch the full match, they will require a subscription. Why is IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Sony LIV App and Website?.

India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming

STATEMENT MADE & DELIVERED IN STYLE! ✅ Will the Indian captain carry on and steer Team India towards a dominant position in the 1st Test? 👀#ENGvIND 👉 1st Test, Day 2 | 21st June, 2.30 PM on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/lVcwJjjRCM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 21, 2025

