With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 tied at 1-1, the India national cricket team and England national cricket team will take on each other in the all-important IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025. The India vs England 3rd Test 2025 will be played at Lord's in London, and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 1 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster. DD Sports will also live telecast the match, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. JioHotstar has the digital rights, so fans in India can watch the India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 1 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but to watch the full match, they will require a subscription. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Zaheer Abbas and Wasim Akram Hail Shubman Gill and Akash Deep for Edgbaston Heroics.

India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 1 Live Streaming Online

Team India marches to Lord’s with the series squared at 1-1 & a point to prove. Ye seekhne nahi, seekhane aaye hain! 💪🇮🇳#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST starts THU, JULY 10, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/u5iAM7HgYs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 10, 2025

