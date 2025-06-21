Neeraj Chopra's event (men's javelin throw) at the Paris Diamond League 2025 is slated to be held at the Stade Sebastien Charlety, Paris, on Saturday, June 21. The men's javelin throw final is set to start at 1:12 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw event at the Paris Diamond League due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of Neeraj Chopra's event at the Paris Diamond League 2025. Fans in India can watch Neeraj Chopra's event at the Paris Diamond League 2025 live streaming online for free on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel.

Neeraj Chopra’s Event at Paris Diamond League 2025 Free Live Streaming

Neeraj Chopra under the Paris lights. ✨🏟️#TeamIIS champion Neeraj Chopra is ready to launch at the Diamond League tonight. Can he deliver another masterpiece? 🎥⚡ #NeerajChopra #ParisDL #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QKARnXVwBl — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) June 20, 2025

