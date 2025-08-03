WWE is set to host its first-ever two-night SummerSlam PLE, and fans are looking forward to seeing some best superstars in the industry in action. WWE SummerSlam 2025 night one is set to be hosted at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 3. Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to start at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, the WWE has no official broadcast partner after it moved to Netflix in January 2025. Hence, fans in India, unfortunately, will not have the option of watching the WWE SummerSlam 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. While WWE live telecasts are unavailable, fans in India do have an online viewing option. Fans can watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 live streaming online on the Netflix app and website. But for that, a subscription is needed, as WWE free live streaming is not available. From Shane McMahon's Death-Defying Fall, To Shawn Michaels' Return! Check Out Top Five SummerSlam Moments Ahead of Historic Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

WWE SummerSlam Night 1 Details

WHO YA GOT when @Gunther_AUT defends his World Heavyweight Championship against @CMPunk TOMORROW at #SummerSlam? 🏆 Tune in at 3:30 AM (IST) on @NetflixIndia! pic.twitter.com/Au1mtjvWsC — WWE India (@WWEIndia) August 2, 2025

