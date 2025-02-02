Already sealed their spot in playoffs, MI Emirates will take on Sharjah Warriorz in ILT20 2025 on February 2. The MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz International T20 League Cricket Match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to ZEE 5, and find the MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz ILT20 2025 match online. Spirit of Cricket! Tom Curran Called Back After Bizarre Run Out by Nicholas Pooran During MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants ILT20 2025 Match (Watch Videos).

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Live

Match 2️⃣8️⃣ The MI Emirates have officially qualified for the playoffs, but a shot at #2️⃣ spot is still on the line! 🤯 Whereas the Sharjah Warriorz have their task cut out - WIN to stay alive! 💥 Who will walk away the happier side?#MIEvSW #DPWorldILT20 #RaceToThePlayoffs… pic.twitter.com/TO9F9PDo57 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)