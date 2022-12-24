Bangladesh batter Litton das have scored a fighting half-century in the second innings of the IND vs BAN 2nd test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Earlier in the session, Zakir Hasan brought up his 50 before getting dismissed by Umesh Yadav. Nurul Hasan then played a counttertackng innings of 31(29) but Axar got rid of him. At the end of 60 overs, Bangladesh are 195-7. Axar Patel has taken three wickets and is the pick of the Indian bowlers. Bangladesh have taken a lead of 108 runs. Anything close to 200 will be very tricky on this surface. IPL 2023 Auction in Numbers: Check Team-wise Details of Players Sold and Retained.

IND vs BAN Day 3 Tea

