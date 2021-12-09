India vs China, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 has been cancelled owing to COVID-19 concerns. Hockey India tweeted about the same on social media.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 With the health and safety of the players being paramount, the Indian Women's Hockey Team's match against China on 9th December will not take place.#IndiaKaGame — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 8, 2021

