India will be aiming for Gold in Men's team TT final as they take on Singapore on August 02, 2022 (Tuesday). The match has a start time of 06:00 PM IST. Sony Sports channels and DD Sports will telecast the games on TV while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming.
Day 5️⃣ at CWG @birminghamcg22
Take a 👀 at #B2022 events scheduled for 2nd August
Catch #TeamIndia🇮🇳 in action on @ddsportschannel & @SonyLIV and don’t forget to send in your #Cheer4India messages below#IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/0waVvMwsI9
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2022
