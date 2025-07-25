The Indian mixed archery compound team created history as they won the first gold medal for the country at the World University Games 2025 event. It was a brilliant display by the mixed archery compound team as they defeated South Korea to clinch the gold medal. It is India's third medal in compound archery at the World University Games 2025. Tanvi Sharma Confirms Medal At Asian Junior Badminton Championship 2025, Enters Women's Singles Semifinal By Win Over Thalita Wiryawan in Quarterfinal.

First Gold Medal for India at World University Games 2025

