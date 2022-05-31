India women's team have clinched gold medal at the ISSF World Cup Baku 2022. Elavenil Valarivan, Shreya Agrawal and Ramita defeated Danish team 17-5 in the Gold medal match.

Medal Alert 🚨: and GOLD it is! Trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Shreya Agrawal & Ramita win Gold medal in 10m Air Rifle Team event of Shooting World Cup (Baku) after beating Danish team 17-5 in Gold medal match. Its 1st medal for India in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/0sy2YDBhq4 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 31, 2022

