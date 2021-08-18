The Indian men's team ended up with a total of six medals (one silver, five bronze) at the World Junior Wrestling Championships 2021.

Check tweet here:

Indian Men's Freestyle campaign finishes with 6️⃣ medals at World Junior Wrestling Championships, Ufa 2021 🥈 61kg Ravinder 🥉 74kg Yash 🥉 79kg Gourav Baliyan 🥉 92kg Pruthviraj Patil 🥉 97kg Deepak 🥉 125kg Anirudh Kumar pic.twitter.com/xJiYliSZDU — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)