Rohit Benediction has created history as he set the new national record in the Men's 50m Butterfly at the World University Games 2025. The swimmer clocked a record-breaking 24.00s in Heat 6, shattering Virdhawal Khade's 7-year-old record of 24.09s. Rohit has the 12th-best timing across all swimmers. which helped him through to the Semi-Finals of the World University Games 2025. Elavenil Valarivan Creates New National Record in Qualification, Enters Final of Women's 10M Air Rifle Event at ISSF World Cup 2025 in Munich.

Rohit Benediction Sets New National Record

