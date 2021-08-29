Jyoti Balyan and Rakesh Kumar will face Thailand in the 1/8 elimination encounter of the Mixed Team Compound event in Archery. The clash has a tentative start time of 09:00 AM IST on August 29, 2021 (Sunday). The event will be televised on DD Sports and Eurosport channels with Discovery plus providing the live streaming. Check live score.

Ready for another exciting day at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Check out the schedule for 29 August and don't forget to set your ⏰ Your prayers and wishes are their strength, so come on let's #Cheer4India#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/8dGuJiRNVz — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2021

