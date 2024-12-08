Having suffered a loss in their last match, Patna Pirates will look to win against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on December 8. The Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and take place at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. The official broadcaster partner for the PKL 2024-25 in India are Star Sports Network, who will provide live telecast viewing options of the Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Kabaddi match will have live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 11 match live-streaming viewing option. PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers Hold Nerves To Seal 42–36 Win Over Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 11

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)