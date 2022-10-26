Dabang Delhi will clash against Bengal Warriors on October 26, Wednesday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. The match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor stadium, Bengaluru and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

A𝙖𝙥 𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙮𝙖𝙖𝙧 𝙝𝙤 𝙮𝙖 𝙣𝙖 𝙝𝙤, 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙟𝙖𝙣 𝙩𝙤𝙝 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙚 hi 𝙧𝙖𝙝𝙚𝙜𝙖 😏 Tighten your seatbelts as a 🤩 clash awaits! #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #DELvBEN pic.twitter.com/jPi6RQAjgt — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 26, 2022

