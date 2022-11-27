Dabang Delhi will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday, November 27. The match will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Gachibowli Stadium. Those interested in live telecast of this match, can do find it on the Star Sports network TV channels. Disney+ Hotstar will be providing live streaming of the match on their app and website.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

ಗೂಳಿಗಳ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಭಾನುವಾರ 🔥 The Bulls look to get back on track this Sunday, as they take on Dabang Delhi KC at the Gachibowli ⚡ ನೇರ ಪ್ರಸಾರ ೮:೩೦ಕ್ಕೆ, Star Sports Kannada ಹಾಗೂ Hotstar-ನಲ್ಲಿ 📺 #FullChargeMaadi #BengaluruBulls #vivoProKabaddi #DELvBLR pic.twitter.com/NpcNQcYCRo — Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) November 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)