Dabang Delhi are set to lock horns against Haryana Steelers in a Pro Kabaddi League 2022 encounter on Monday, October 17. The match would be played at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru and is slated to start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast for the game. Fans can also watch live streaming of the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Time for the 𝙉𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 to take on his former captain 🚆 Who will have the final say tonight? 💪🏼 #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #DELvHS pic.twitter.com/7MyXwo1K24 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 17, 2022

