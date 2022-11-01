Haryana Steelers are set to lock horns against Bengaluru Bulls on November 1, Tuesday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall, Pune and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

𝗪𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 #FantasticPanga 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗻𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 🤩 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 👇 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁#vivoProKabaddi #HSvBLR pic.twitter.com/mQTlmYhamI — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)