Pro Kabddi League Season Six winners Bengaluru Bulls are yet to register a win this season . Despite top raider Bharat’s mammoth efforts in most of the games, the Bulls are left empty-handed following an inconsistent support cast. On the contrary, UP Yoddhas are on a roll behind Surrender Gill’s raids. The star raider stands second (behind Bharat) in points scored this season. Bulls need a win to stay competitive in the league while the Yoddhas will be looking to secure top spot with a win. The game will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. It would be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app. PKL 2023: Naveen Kumar Records Super 10 As Dabang Delhi Beat Bengaluru Bulls 38–31.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas

Momentum banaaye rakhne U.P. Yoddhas bhidenge aaj hosts Bengaluru Bulls ke saath 🔥 Iss romanchak muqaable ke baare mein aur jaaniye ⬇️#SaansRokSeenaThok #YoddhasHum #ProKabaddi #BLRvUPhttps://t.co/aLGgNbac60 — U.P. YODDHAS (@UpYoddhas) December 11, 2023

