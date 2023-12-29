Three-time Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) winners Patna Pirates have just three wins from seven games so far in the PKL Season 10. They stand eighth in the league table after their recent loss against Puneri Paltan. Haryana Steelers on the other hand are having a great season with five wins in seven games – capturing the fourth position in the points table. The Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2023 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: Jaipur Pink Panthers Came From Behind To Draw 32–32 Against Dabang Delhi

