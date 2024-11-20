Gujarat Giants are struggling in the PKL 2024 season with just two wins in 10 matches and they will face Dabang Delhi next. The Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants game will start at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 20. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024 matches. The Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2024 match will be telecasted on Star Spots Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for The Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2024 match live-streaming. Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of PKL Season 11.

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2024 on Star Sports

#AshuMalik would look to shine against a comeback-hungry #GujaratGiants, while Hi flyer #PawanSehrawat will aim to tighten his grip on the #PKL11 points table against #UMumba! 🙌🏻 📺 Stay tuned to #ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 WED 20 NOV, 7:30 PM onwards! 🤼‍♂️ #LetsKabaddi pic.twitter.com/C8cxMnkjXd — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 20, 2024

