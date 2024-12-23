Aiming to end their season on a high, defending champions Puneri Paltan will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 on December 23. The Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024-25 match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune and commence at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for PKL 11 in India are Star Sports, who will provide live telecast viewing option of Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas on Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas match can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, where a subscription will be required. PKL 2024: Commanding Haryana Steelers Confirm Pro Kabaddi League Semi-Final Spot After Win Over U Mumba.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Live

