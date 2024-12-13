Tamil Thalaivas will look to spoil Patna Pirates party, when both teams clash in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on December 13. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024-25 kabaddi match will start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. The official TV broadcasting partner for the PKL 11 matches are Star Sports, who will provide telecast viewing options for Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024-25 match live-streaming viewing option. PKL 2024: Naveen Kumar Stars As Dabang Delhi KC Prevail Over Telugu Titans.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live

#TamilThalaivas face the #PatnaPirates, seeking revenge for their earlier loss. While #PuneriPaltan battle the #BengaluruBulls, Will they secure their playoff spot, or will Bulls spoil the party? #ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 Every day from 7:30 PM onwards! 🤼‍♂ #FightForPKLPlayoffs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 13, 2024

