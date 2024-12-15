Hoping to keep their playoff chance alive, both U Mumba and UP Yoddhas will clash in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 on December 15. The U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas kabaddi match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune and commence at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for PKL 2024-25 in India are Star Sports, who will provide live telecast viewing option of U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas on Star Sports Network channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas match can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, which will need a subscription. PKL 2024: Pawan Sehrawat Masterclass Helps Telugu Titans Beat Gujarat Giants To Inch Closer To Play-Offs.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Live

𝗞𝗮𝘂𝗻 𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗴𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝘁 𝗸𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗶? ⚔️ It’s Match Day brought to you by @keicable and tonight, we battle it out with the UP Yoddhas in a decisive clash 🧡#UMumba | #आमचीMumba | #MUMvUP@RonnieScrewvala | @suhailchandhok pic.twitter.com/hKj9axbVJ5 — U Mumba (@umumba) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)