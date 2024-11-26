UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas will clash against each other in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25, which will be their 17th match in the tournament history. The UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas kabaddi match will take place at Noida Indoor Stadium, starting at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 26. Star Sports Network have broadcasting rights for the PKL 11 matches. The UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024-25 match will have a live telecast on Star Sports TV channels. Fans can also switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for a live viewing option of UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 11 match live-streaming. PKL 2024: Arjun Deshwal Gets Jaipur Pink Panthers to Winning Ways, Beat Puneri Paltan.

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 11

