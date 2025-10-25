The group stages are done and dusted, and it is time for the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Playoffs. Today, Saturday, October 25, which kicks off the business leg of PKL 12, will see two kabaddi matches with Haryana Steelers taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while U Mumba will clash against Patna Pirates at 9:00 PM IST. Both PKL 2025 Playoff matches will be played at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. Jaipur Pink Panthers Pay Tribute To Late Assistant Manager Vedanth Devadiga During PKL 2025 Match Against Patna Pirates, Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Team’s Sportsmanship.

Today's PKL Match

