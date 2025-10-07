Today's PKL matches are set to be exciting and highly intense at the same time! In the first match of the day, it will be three-time champions Patna Pirates locking horns with the Tamil Thalaivas. The Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2025 match is set to be played at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai and this clash will begin at 8:00 PM IST ( Indian Standard Time). Defending champions Haryana Steelers will be in action against Dabang Delhi KC in the second PKL 2025 match of the day and this clash will also be played at the same venue, starting at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PKL 2025 and fans can watch today's PKL matches live telecast on its channels. JioHotstar is the platform to tune in to, to watch PKL 2025 live streaming but after purchasing a subscription. PKL 2025 Points Table Updated Live: Dabang Delhi KC on Top After Beating Jaipur Pink Panthers; Patna Pirates Move to 10th.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

தத்தளிக்கும் Patna Pirates-ஐ வெல்வார்களா Tamil Thalaivas!🔥 📺 காணுங்கள் | Pro Kabaddi League | Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas | இன்று, 7:30 PM | JioHotstar & Star Sports தமிழில்#ProKabaddiLeague #PKL12 #VaaModhiPaaru pic.twitter.com/9Jnk8QgxYI — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) October 7, 2025

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi on October 7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haryana Steelers (@haryanasteelers)

