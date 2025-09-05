The Pro Kabaddi League season 12 has commenced with a revised format from August 29 and promises some never-seen-before action this season. On September 4, there is two thrilling games which are set to take place. Fourth-placed U Mumba will clash with eleventh-placed Bengaluru Bulls in the first of the two matches. Defending champions Haryana Steelers will take on second-placed UP Yoddhas. Today's PKL matches offers a lot of anticipation as Bengaluru Bulls need a win desperately and Haryana Steelers aiming a move on in the points table. PKL 2025: Defenders Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh Shine As UP Yoddhas Edge Patna Pirates 34–31.

Today’s PKL 2025 Match Live

📊 PKL Week 1 Points Table 🔥 Puneri Paltan lead the pack with 3️⃣ wins, while UP Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi & U Mumba stay close to top spot⚡ Next up on #ProKabaddi 👉 #UMumba 🆚 #BengaluruBulls | LIVE 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/IL53sjMiMD — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)