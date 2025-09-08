So far, season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has seen exciting matches in PKL 2025 as former champions Puneri Paltan lead the standings. Puneri Paltan will have a chance to extend their lead to two points when they play Patna Pirates on September 8. Defending champions Haryana Steelers will also be in action in PKL 2025 tonight, taking on Bengaluru Bulls. Today's PKL matches promise a lot, with current winners looking to move into the top tier, while the former champs desire to maintain their dominance on top. Fans can scroll below to read the schedule for today's PKL matches. PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls Head Coach BC Ramesh Mentions ‘Tactical Advantage’ That Helped Team End Losing Streak in Vizag.

Today’s PKL 2025 Match Live

DRAMA ALL AROUND! 😯😳🤯 Rejoice in Delhi camp as Nitin Kumar’s final slip hands Dabang Delhi K.C. their 3rd successive victory! 🙌🏻💙 NEXT ON Pro Kabaddi 👉 Haryana Steelers Bengaluru Bulls | MON, 8th SEP, 7.30 PM onwards on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/vYfSkZVnA0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 7, 2025

