U Mumba and Dabang Delhi will square off on December 6, Tuesday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. U Mumba will look to win their remaining two matches this season as they have lost three matches in a row. They have nine wins and 11 losses so far. Dabang Delhi are also winless in their last three matches and they have won nine games, suffered 10 losses and played out a tie so far. The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Turn 🆙 the heat 🔥 as it's ⏰ to witness some 💥 matchups Which two teams will have the upper hand in tonight's #FantasticPanga? 🧐 #vivoProKabaddi #MUMvDEL #GGvTT pic.twitter.com/eBA2aueRW6 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 6, 2022

