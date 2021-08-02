Kamalpreet Kaur will be looking to make history when she takes the field during the final of the Women's Discus throw event. The final has a tentative start time of 04:30 pm IST and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV with a telecast expected on Sony Sports channels. Catch live score here.

Kamalpreet Kaur made headlines when she powered her way into the finals of Women's discus throw. Now, can she make history? 🇮🇳 Watch her in the finals today, 4:30 PM Watch it LIVE on Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 & Sony SIX #SirfSonyPeDikhega #OlympicsOnSony pic.twitter.com/4ISZGK37Kv — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 2, 2021

