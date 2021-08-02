Kamalpreet Kaur will be looking to make history when she takes the field during the final of the Women's Discus throw event. The final has a tentative start time of 04:30 pm IST and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV with a telecast expected on Sony Sports channels. Catch live score here.

