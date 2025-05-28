India national cricket team and Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli has revealed his latest roles as a partner and investor in the World Bowling League. Major League Baseball (MLB) icon Mookie Betts is also a team owner in the WBL. The video also revealed that World Bowling League will feature more stars besides Virat Kohli and Mookie Betts. In the video shared through Virat Kohli's official 'X' handle, it has been known that WBL will be held at "iconic cities". The star cricketer Virat Kohli also shared a "fun fact" regarding his experience in bowling, he wrote, "I started spinning bowling balls at age 13!". Virat Kohli and Wife Anushka Sharma Blow Kisses To Each Other After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Enter Qualifier 1 With Win In RCB vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli On Being Partner, Investor In World Bowling League:

After a great partnership with @adikmishra in E1 Team Blue Rising, excited to team up again in the World Bowling League! With @Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts and others, we’re redefining a sport loved by 100M+ people, leveraging @fsp_io’s technology to engage millions of fans.… pic.twitter.com/mQAqv1SjJs — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 28, 2025

