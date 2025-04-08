Kansas City Royals defeated the Minnesota Kings 4-2 in the Major League Baseball (MLB) at the Kauffman Stadium in Missouri on April 7. Kyle Isbel was the star of the show for the Kansas City Royals, as he went 3 for 4 and also secured a home run, his first of the season. Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino got an early RBI. Lorenzen also did well, as he allowed one run and five hits. Pitcher Carlos Estevez also had a good game, getting three outs. The Minnesota Twins were trailing 1-4 when home plate umpire Nic Lentz sent off manager Rocco Baldelli for arguing with him for a violation call made against Simeon Woods Richardson. This was the Minnesota Twins' third loss in four matches. David Beckham Receives Signed Stephen Curry Jersey, England Football Legend Meets Star USA Basketball Player After Golden State Warriors' Narrow Win Over Los Angeles Lakers in NBA 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Kansas City Royals Beat Minnesota Twins

