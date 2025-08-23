Kobe Bryant was born on August 23, 1978 and died on January 26, 2020. Playing as a shooting guard, Kobe Bryant spent all 20 years of his Basketball career in Los Angeles Lakers. Widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential basketball players of all time, Bryant won five NBA championships and was an 18-time All-Star, four-time All-Star MVP. As he completed his 47th birth anniversary on August 23, 2025, fans showered wishes paying him a tribute on the special day. Luka Doncic Extends Los Angeles Lakers Stay, Star Basketball Player Signs Three-Year Deal Worth USD 165 Million.

'Mamba Continues to Inspire Us'

'The Black Mamba Would Have Been 47 Today'

'RIP, Mamba Forever'

'Mamba Forever'

'Happy Birthday and RIP'

'We Miss You'

'I Still Can't Accept That One Fact'

'Happy Birthday to GOAT Kobe Bean Bryant'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)