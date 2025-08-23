Kobe Bryant was born on August 23, 1978 and died on January 26, 2020. Playing as a shooting guard, Kobe Bryant spent all 20 years of his Basketball career in Los Angeles Lakers. Widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential basketball players of all time, Bryant won five NBA championships and was an 18-time All-Star, four-time All-Star MVP. As he completed his 47th birth anniversary on August 23, 2025, fans showered wishes paying him a tribute on the special day. Luka Doncic Extends Los Angeles Lakers Stay, Star Basketball Player Signs Three-Year Deal Worth USD 165 Million.

'Mamba Continues to Inspire Us'

Happy birthday to Kobe Bryant, who would’ve turned 47 today. Mamba continues to inspire us all, every day. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/eMzT5ki9Ys — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) August 23, 2025

'The Black Mamba Would Have Been 47 Today'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KOBE BRYANT 🎂🎉 The Black Mamba would’ve been 47 today 🐍♾️ pic.twitter.com/cf4aCyi1s2 — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) August 23, 2025

'RIP, Mamba Forever'

Happy birthday to Kobe Bean Bryant. 🐍 ▪️5X NBA Champ ▪️33,643 Career Points ▪️9X First Team All-Defense ▪️Dropped 40 vs. Every Team ▪️Dropped 40 in 9 Straight Games ▪️Career High 81 Points ▪️Most Career Assists by a SG only ▪️60 Points in Final Game RIP 💔Mamba forever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hnDVgxXAD9 — 🍞 (@Boss_baby4) August 23, 2025

'Mamba Forever'

8/23. Happy birthday, Kobe Bean Bryant. Mamba forever. ♾️ pic.twitter.com/riOaxLu9sa — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) August 23, 2025

'Happy Birthday and RIP'

Nba legend Kobe Bryant would’ve been 47 today. Happy birthday and RIP 🎈🕊️ pic.twitter.com/y6h2gtbsNZ — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 23, 2025

'We Miss You'

Happy Birthday Kobe Bryant✨ We miss you❤️ pic.twitter.com/0dJv2muW3W — Ángel Egusquiza González (@AngelEgusquiz86) August 23, 2025

'I Still Can't Accept That One Fact'

Happy 47th birthday @kobebryant 💜💛+❤️🖤 I still can't accept that one fact. pic.twitter.com/ojqnsOEfAc — Francis Obitá (@fobita) August 23, 2025

'Happy Birthday to GOAT Kobe Bean Bryant'

Happy Birthday to the 🐐, Kobe Bean Bryant!! ⚫️🐍#kobe pic.twitter.com/Wqrq0tIM5X — Terrell Thomas (@Eldorado2452) August 23, 2025

