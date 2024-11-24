Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the defending champions in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR defeated the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the grand finale in Chennai. Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, KKR appointed legendary West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as their new mentor. Ahead of the IPL 2025 edition, the Kolkata Knight Riders welcomed legendary West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as their new mentor after Gautam Gambhir left the franchise as a mentor to become the India national cricket team head coach. Earlier, the Kolkata-based franchise won two IPL titles under the captaincy of Gambhir. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates.

In the IPL 2024 auction, Kolkata signed Australian star pacer Mitchell Starc for a whopping INR 24.75, making him the most expensive overseas player to be bought in an IPL auction. However, they didn't retain him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. In a shocking move, KKR didn't retain their title-winning skipper, Shreyas Iyer.

KKR Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer (23.75 Crore INR), Quinton de Kock (3.60 Crore INR), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (2.00 Crore INR).

KKR Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh

KKR Previous Season Recap: The Shreyas Iyer-led side had a brilliant outing last season. The franchise won the IPL trophy. In the group stage, KKR finished at the top of the standings with nine victories from 14 matches.

