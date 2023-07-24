Lando Norris rejoiced as he finished in the second place at the Hungarian Grand Prix. During his celebration, Norris soaked drenched Max Verstappen with champagne, and in the process damaged the Red Bull star’s title. In a video that went viral shows Norris in an attempt to woo the crowd opened his bubbly by using the Red Bull star’s now-broken trophy as a temporary bottle opener.

Lando Norris Breaks Max Verstappen’s Hungarian GP 2023 Trophy

