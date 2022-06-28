In a video, which has recently emerged on social media, former Brazilian motorsport driver, Nelson Piquet could be heard using racially abusive language towards Lewis Hamilton while discussing the Brit's last year's win in Silverstone. F1 condemned the Brazilian's actions in a statement. 'Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society' they said.

The Video

Nelson Piquet usa termo racista ao comentar acidente de Hamilton com Verstappen; assista https://t.co/VS7hNBCyYU -via @EstadaoEsporte pic.twitter.com/qfPuSnc9mb — Estadão 🗞️ (@Estadao) June 27, 2022

F1's Statement

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)