India's Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarterfinals after winning a split decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29, 27-30) over Nadine Apetz of Germany in Women's 69kg category Boxing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Good news folks: Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain moves into QF (69kg) with 3:2 win over German pugilist. She received 1st round Bye. ✨ Lovlina is just one win away from a medal #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/Y5E07gtX6U — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)