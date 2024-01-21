India's marathon runner Man Singh won a gold medal at the Asian Marathon Championships 2024 which are being held in Hong Kong. Man Singh clocked an impressive time of 2:14:19 and has become the second Indian to win a gold medal at the Asian Marathon Championships. India sent a four-member contingent for the Asian Marathon Championships 2024 namely Jyoti Gawate, Ashvini M Jadhav, Man Singh and Belliappa AB. 'Jai Shree Ram', KS Bharat Dedicates Century to Lord Ram, Indian Cricketer Does Bow and Arrow Celebration After Scoring Hundred Against England Lions; Video Goes Viral.

Scroll down to look at the winning moments

🏆🏃‍♂️Victory Alert!



🇮🇳's Man Singh is the Asian Marathon CHAMPION 👏👏

Clocking an impressive time of 2:14:19 in 🇭🇰. He has rewritten history 🌍 by becoming only the 2nd Indian to win the Asian Marathon Championship 🔥



Let's celebrate this incredible achievement and show some… pic.twitter.com/X3Ha1tOec7— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) January 21, 2024

