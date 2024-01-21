India A captain KS Bharat went on to score a century in the second innings of 1st unofficial Test Match between India A and England Lions. As Bharat completed his century he went on to do a bow and arrow celebration and dedicated his century to Lord Ram with his celebration. The 1st unofficial Test Match between India A and England Lions ended up in a draw. Keaton Jennings from England Lions received the Player of the Match award for his powerful batting performances in both the 1st and 2nd innings. Sunil Gavaskar Backs ‘Viratball’ To Counter England’s ‘Bazball’ in IND vs ENG 2024 Five-Test Series.

Watch Video Here

