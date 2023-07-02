Railway Protection Force ASI Man Singh showed remarkable compassion and dedication by assisting a post-operative woman to her reserved coach at Borivali Station. Despite the unavailability of a wheelchair, ASI Man Singh went above and beyond to help her after a complaint was made through the RailMadad platform. Upon receiving the distress call, ASI Man Singh, known for his outstanding assistance to passengers in need, quickly took action to address the situation. RPF Woman Constable Saves Passenger Who Slipped Trying to Board Moving Train at Bandra Terminus Station, Earns Praise for Swift Action (Watch Video).

RPF Jawan Assists Post-Operative Woman to Board Train:

Video | Assistant Sub Inspector Man Singh of RPF had to carry a woman passenger in his arms to her coach at Borivali station. She was under post operative care & wheel chair was unavailable. This happened on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/ofSLV05AIM — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 2, 2023

