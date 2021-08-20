Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the mixed doubles event at the WTT Contender in Budapest, Hungary on Friday, The duo defeated the Hungarian pair of Nandor Ecseki/Dora Madarasz 11-9 9-11 12-10 11-6 in the final.

