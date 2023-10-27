Manu won the bronze medal in the men's shot put F37 event at the Asian Para Games 2023 on October 27. The para-athlete came up with a throw of 14.09 meters. It was his personal best effort and the medals continued to flow for India in the Asian Para Games in this edition.

Manu Wins Bronze Medal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)