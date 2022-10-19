The T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up clash between India and New Zealand at The Gabba in Brisbane has been called off due to rain. The game was abandoned without a ball being bowled and was the third warm-up match of the day that was hampered due to heavy rainfall.

Match at The Gabba has been called off due to persistent rains. pic.twitter.com/pWSOSNBWz1 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2022

