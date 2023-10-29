Charles Leclerc took the pole position for Ferrari as he went ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz in the Mexican GP 2023 Qualifying race. The top drivers in Formula One will be in action in the main race which takes place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on October 30. Unfortunately, the live telecast of the Mexican Grand Prix 2023 will not be available in India. Fans can watch the Mexican Grand Prix 2023 live streaming online on F1 TV Pro with a subscription.

