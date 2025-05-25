Trailing 2-0 in the series, the Minnesota Timberwolves showcased a dominating performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder to take Game 3 of the NBA 2024–25 Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals by 143-101. Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards rose to the occasion and scored 54 points combined, with the latter hitting 30, ensuring the Minnesota Timberwolves reduced the lead to 1-2. Timberwolves shut down NBA 2024–25 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander completely, who could score just 14 points for the Thunder, which became a key reason for their OKC's loss. Indiana Pacers Beat New York Knicks 114-109 In Game 2 To Take 2-0 Lead in NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.

Minnesota Timberwolves Win Game 3

